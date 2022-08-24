South Hams Citizens Advice urgently need volunteers amid cost of living crisis
The current cost of living crisis is making life increasingly difficult for many people.
‘Can you spare a day a week to help?’
South Hams CAB urgently need people to help on the frontline as telephone assessors and client support volunteers.
Join the Assessor team:
Their assessors are the first point of contact for members of the community who contact them by phone, email or at one of their outreach centres. Their in-depth training programme, will teach you how to their IT systems and hone your skills so you can create a safe place for people in difficult circumstances to talk about the challenges they are facing.
As a service Citizens Advice pride itself that their service is free, independent, confidential and impartial - and these values are amplified and brought to life through online training, group sessions and coaching from more experienced volunteers. Once fully trained assessors can volunteer from home, the Totnes office, or their local outreach.
Join the Client Support team:
South Hams CAB are also seeking well organised, adept administrators to expand their Client Support team.
Full training is provided for this exciting and diverse role, whose primary purpose is to manage inbound and outbound correspondence with clients and other parties to ensure the cases progress. Once trained, this role is likely to be based in their Totnes office, but home working is an option once experienced.
To apply for either role please complete the volunteer application form on their website www.southhamscab.org.uk/get-involved
For further information, please email [email protected]
