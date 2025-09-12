South Hams District and West Devon Borough Councils are delighted to announce they are including 11 brand new electric leased vehicles (EVs) to their shared fleet, further strengthening their commitment to sustainability and the fight against climate change.
This significant step comes from a highly successful EV trial last year, which demonstrated both the practical benefits and environmental impact of transitioning to cleaner transport solutions.
The expanded fleet will be used across a range of council services, helping to reduce emissions, improve air quality, and set a leading example for others. Residents will soon see the new EVs in action on the streets, marking another stride towards the Councils’ targets of becoming a low carbon organisation, which will safeguard the environment, local communities and the air.
Cllr Nadine Dommett, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Decarbonising the Council, said: “As a council we are serious about leading by example.
“The purchase of these electric vehicles underlines our ongoing commitment to reducing our carbon emissions, and I hope residents can see the changes we are making, both large and small, and will be inspired to join us in making their own greener choices too.
“Our successful trial last year proved that EVs are reliable, cost-effective, and vital in reducing our carbon footprint.
“This investment is a win for the environment, for our communities, and for future generations.”
The Councils’ EV initiative is part of a wider programme of climate action.
Recent measures include the rollout of solar panels on council facilities, investment in community composting schemes, projects such as new woodland in Hope Cove, leisure centre solar panels, the ‘Clean Marine’ programme, EV charging, e-bikes in Totnes, along with the successful Wildlife Warden Scheme, the Councils continue to put climate action at the forefront of local policy.
These schemes bring together communities, environmental groups, town and parish councils, and other bodies to network and create greener opportunities for our region.
Visit: www.southhams.gov.uk/climate-change
