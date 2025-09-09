Open Eco Homes Weekend Returns with seven New Eco Projects Opening Their Doors
On September 26 to 28, Transition Town Totnes' Eco Homes Weekend returns, with 20 eco homes and projects across South Devon opening their doors to the community.
Eco-builders, retrofit trail-blazers and eco-home owners across Totnes, Dartington and further afield will once again let you check out the wonder of Passivhaus new builds, low-carbon retrofits, natural materials, ingenious DIY rainwater harvesting, garden re-wilding, community eco project development and more.
From straw bale roundhouse garden rooms and timber framed houses, to swimming pool and ecovillage project developments, there’s a huge variety of spaces and people to learn from and be inspired by, with a number of talks and tours across the course of the weekend.
This is your chance to see proven techniques and new innovations in action and chat with people who made them happen.
Robin de Carteret is the mind and heart of TTT’s Eco Homes project, connecting the different spaces, projects, people and organisations to help inspire our collective imagination and action towards a more regenerative way of building and developing our homes and ways of living.
Robin shared a bit about the vision behind the work that he does:
“Imagine a future where almost every roof of every house is a power station, with solar panels that are aesthetically pleasing – either blending in with traditional materials or adding to the design with a striking look.
“Every house collects its own rainwater, meaning plenty of free water to easily water all of your vegetables, flowers, and even lawns during drought periods, without having to create more reservoirs or deplete local rivers.
“Some people flush their toilets and run their washing machines with rainwater, saving even more on their water bills.
“Every home has very good insulation and the right kind of airtightness and ventilation with heat recovery, allowing cosiness in winter and fresh, cool air in summer without using any energy for heating or cooling.
“Overhangs and shutters are designed to prevent the sun from overheating houses, creating cool havens during long, hot summers.
“Homes are built with natural materials, including wood, which not only traps and stores carbon from the atmosphere for the hundreds of years that it remains in the building, but also creates healthy indoor air quality.”
Some of this future already exists here in Devon and TTT would love you to come and see for yourself!
Robin de Carteret said "Feedback last year was overwhelmingly positive, attendees appreciated the opportunity to ask questions and hear firsthand experiences from homeowners, with comments like “People taking part in this weekend have all been so enthusiastic and friendly”
One host said “what people are most interested in, is the heat pump.
There is so much misinformation out there, in the media and social media.
“People want to hear what they’re really like and to understand the costs. Having weekends like this help to disprove the misinformation.”
Visit the live and interactive map, and full programme below:
tinyurl.com/TTTOpenEcoHomesMap2025 tinyurl.com/TTTOpenEcoHomesProgramme2025
