A new weekly Youth Club is now underway every Thursday between 6.30pm and 8.30pm at Totnes United Free Church
Are you aged between 14 -and19 years and looking for somewhere fun to spend your Thursday nights?
Totnes Youth Club is a free weekly hangout where you can play pool tournaments & table tennis chill, chat & make new friends, enjoy free snacks & drinks and get support from friendly youth workers.
It’s delivered by TRAYE (Totnes Rural Area Youth Engagement Project) & DYS Space in partnership.
Their mission is to provide rural youth work in an inclusive and connected way, reaching out to rural areas and working with young people from age 8 to 19 years old.
