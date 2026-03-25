HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) are urging families across the South West to sign up to tax-free childcare before booking their Easter holiday provision.
Working families who sign up to Tax-Free Childcare can make yearly savings of £2,000 off their childcare costs for each of their children up to the age of 11 and £4,000 for disabled children up to the age of 16.
Almost 50,000 families in the South West saved money on their childcare in December.
HMRC’s chief customer officer, Myrtle Lloyd, said: “£2,000 a year off childcare bills can make a big difference to household expenses.
“There are plenty of childcare providers to choose from to suit your needs and your children’s interests. Sign up today to make those savings for the Easter school holidays and for your plans for the rest of the year.”
Once a Tax-Free Childcare account has been opened for each child, the government tops it up by £2 for every £8 deposited.
A total of £46.6 million in government cash was added to accounts in December, the latest figures show, contributing to the cost of childcare for almost 660,000 children.
A family can save up to £500 every three months for each child (£1,000 every three months if the child is disabled) which can be used to pay for any approved childcare.
Parents can choose from thousands of providers now accepting Tax-Free Childcare as payment including wraparound care or childminders for term time care, or holiday clubs and workshops during the school holidays.
Once an account is open, parents can deposit money to use straight away or keep it in the account for whenever it’s needed. Any unused money in the account can be withdrawn at any time.
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