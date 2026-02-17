Following the release of the Department for Education’s revised league tables, the students at Ivybridge Community College are officially the highest-performing non-selective GCSE cohort in Devon.
These are the stats: 71.6 per cent achieved Grade 5+ in both English & Maths, disadvantaged students achieved an impressive Attainment 8 score of 44.6 and ranked 1st in Devon for A Level progress with a score of 0.34.
A spokesperson said: “We are so proud of every student and grateful to our dedicated staff and supportive community. “These results reflect not only the high academic aspirations of students at the College, but also the determination of our young people and their support networks.
“We are very proud of everything our students have achieved and thank you for your continued support of our school.”
