Students from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Buckfastleigh, South Devon, were treated to a hands-on look of Bristol Zoo Project’s new Gorilla Gym and the ancient craft behind the build.
Award-winning timber framing specialists, Carpenter Oak, welcomed primary students in for a behind-the-scenes exclusive access tour of their South Devon Yard, giving the next generation a chance to witness the traditional craftsmanship behind one of their most exciting current projects - a Gorilla Gym which is planned to open in Spring 2026 at Bristol Zoo Project.
The new home for the zoo’s gorilla troop is part of a brand-new habitat, African Forest, which is set to home some of the world’s most threatened species. It will be the first time in a UK zoo that Critically Endangered western lowland gorillas will live alongside Endangered cherry-crowned mangabeys in one habitat – which will be four and a half times the size of the gorilla troop’s current home, at the former Bristol Zoo Gardens.
Months of careful design and planning by Carpenter Oak’s Structural Timber Designer, Rob Griffin, have been followed by meticulous craftsmanship from the team’s skilled carpenters to build a structure that will be suitable for such large and strong animals.
The unique educational visit gave primary school pupils from three classes – across years 3, 4, 5 and 6 – the chance to step into the world of timber framing, meeting real-life carpenters and seeing first-hand how ancient building techniques are being used to create a world-class enrichment structure for Bristol Zoo Project’s troop of gorillas.
Made with sustainably sourced timber, British grown English Oak and Sweet Chestnut trees were chosen for both their strength, durability and character. All wood has been sourced from nearby local Woodmanship Sawmill, who supply sustainably grown and managed woodlands from the Haldon Hills – reflecting Carpenter Oak’s long-standing commitment to eco-conscious building and conservation.
Working with Woodmanship Sawmill on the project not only meant trusted British timber but also allowed Carpenter Oak to reduce transport miles for materials, being located under a 30-minute drive from the woodland and sawmill.
Luke Copley-Wilkins, Managing Director at Carpenter Oak, said: "We were thrilled to welcome St Mary’s students into the workshop and share a glimpse of the incredible craftsmanship that goes into a project like the Bristol Zoo Project Gorilla Gym. Our hope is that moments like this inspire young people to consider careers in making, engineering or environmental design and show them how traditional skills can still shape the world in innovative, exciting ways."
Sophie Kerswell, Headteacher, St Mary’s Primary School, Buckfast said: "Our Key Stage 2 children were thrilled to be invited to visit Carpenter Oak, just across the road from our school. It was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to see first-hand how creativity, design, and sustainability come together in the real world. The visit provided pupils with real-life engineering inspiration and showcased how every element of the structure is designed with the gorillas' needs in mind.”
