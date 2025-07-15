Sophie Kerswell, Headteacher, St Mary’s Primary School , Buckfast said: "Our Key Stage 2 children were thrilled to be invited to visit Carpenter Oak, just across the road from our school. It was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to see first-hand how creativity, design, and sustainability come together in the real world. The visit provided pupils with real-life engineering inspiration and showcased how every element of the structure is designed with the gorillas' needs in mind.”