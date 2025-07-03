Dartmouth Green Partnerships held a fundraising day at Royal Avenue Gardens last week with plants for sale, second-hand books and refreshments.
It's one of three they run each year, with the next being next month.
Stevie Rogers is a Trustee of DGP and explains its history:
"Dartmouth Green Partnerships in one form or another has been in existence for 52 years.
"We became a charity 14 years ago.
"We are the main horticultural organisation in the town now.
"We do all the hanging baskets and all the planters, around the embankment, the boats, the Community Garden and the Community Greenhouse."
Stevie went on to explain their funding.
"We're self-funded.
"We apply for grants and do fundraising days.
All of the troughs and boats and everything we do is sponsored.
"People in the town are very keen on helping us because it makes a huge difference.
"We usually enter Britain in Bloom, although not this year.
'We enter the Green Flag Award as well, and for the last three years, we have been the only community garden in Devon to win."
So what does it cost to keep going?: "About £8,000, but if we have to buy a capital item, obviously it's more.
"For the greenhouse, we raised £110,000.
"We got money from Postcode Lottery, events and there are lots of generous people in the town.
Stevie then told us about the volunteers.
"There are 16 that regularly meet on a Monday morning, we have a WhatsApp group and we share information.
"Lots of people in the town walk up and down deadheading and tell us of any problems so it's a bigger group in a way.
"We're very busy this time of year, but winter's a bit quieter.
"We work on the three RHS principles of environmental sustainability, community involvement, and horticultural excellence.
"Those are our three core pillars, really and everything we do is based on those.
"I think we've also got two grant applications in at the moment."
