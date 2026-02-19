Caroline Voaden MP said: “It was a pleasure to visit Baker Estates’ Little Cotton Farm, see the progress, and speak to local people gaining skills and career potential. Access to affordable, quality housing is one of the biggest challenges facing communities like Dartmouth. Developments such as this help ensure local people, from young families to downsizers can stay in the town they know and love, though private housebuilders can never replace the social housing stock that has been lost, which is an issue the government must address. The social investments made by housebuilders like Baker Estates are a vital part of new developments like this.”