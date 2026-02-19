South Devon MP Caroline Voaden visited Baker Estates’ Little Cotton Farm development in Dartmouth to see the progress being made on delivering new homes for the local community.
During her visit, Ms Voaden toured the site with Graham Hutton and Nicole Stacey from Baker Estates, discussing the scheme’s role in providing much-needed housing and inward investment.
The Government has recognised construction and housebuilding as drivers of economic growth, and Little Cotton Farm is demonstrating the benefits that new developments can bring. The scheme will deliver 416 new homes over seven years and generate more than £100 million in direct economic investment in Dartmouth and the surrounding area. This includes employment at the site, use of regional suppliers, additional council tax revenue, and increased local spending as new residents move in.
Of the 416 homes, 126 will be affordable properties, helping to address high local demand. Baker Estates is also contributing £680,000 for local sports pitches, £52,500 for early years education, £70,000 for highway and footway improvements, and £50,000 to support the town’s Park & Ride service. These contributions ensure the development meets housing needs while strengthening local infrastructure and services.
At peak periods, up to 100 local subcontractors work daily at Little Cotton Farm, including eight apprentices. Local resident George Chandler is gaining hands-on experience, and one apprentice is expected to move into one of the new affordable homes, highlighting the development’s impact on young people starting their careers.
Graham Hutton, Deputy Managing Director at Baker Estates, said: “We were delighted to show Caroline around our new community. Delivering new homes is about a lot more than bricks and mortar. Our developments respond to local housing needs but also unlock many benefits for communities. As a housebuilder, it’s important to help local authorities, planners and people understand the economic benefits of our developments. This may seem obvious, but sometimes the connection is missed.
“When we say that we ‘work’ with local communities, we truly mean it. From early engagement during planning through construction to completion, we have collaborated closely with parish and town councils and all our stakeholders to create the best new community possible. Little Cotton Farm has been fulfilling an array of local needs, from employment and apprenticeships to housing, infrastructure, transport improvements and wider community benefits.”
Little Cotton Farm is part of a long-term vision to create a sustainable neighbourhood reflecting Dartmouth’s character while preserving the South Hams’ natural beauty. The development includes a wide mix of homes, enabling people with strong local connections to remain in the town.
Caroline Voaden MP said: “It was a pleasure to visit Baker Estates’ Little Cotton Farm, see the progress, and speak to local people gaining skills and career potential. Access to affordable, quality housing is one of the biggest challenges facing communities like Dartmouth. Developments such as this help ensure local people, from young families to downsizers can stay in the town they know and love, though private housebuilders can never replace the social housing stock that has been lost, which is an issue the government must address. The social investments made by housebuilders like Baker Estates are a vital part of new developments like this.”
