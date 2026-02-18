Sherford could soon be getting a purpose-built, specialist care home. The planning application sets out detailed proposals for a 72-bedroom care home that is to provide specialist dementia, residential and respite care for older people in the local area.
The application follows the deal between the Sherford Consortium – the partnership of leading housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Vistry Group responsible for the development of Sherford – and specialist care developer, Mercroft Estates, which is a joint venture between Mercian Group and Barcroft Estates.
With the planning application now submitted to South Hams District Council, the project takes a major step closer to becoming a reality.
Subject to the planning process, it is expected that work could start in the forth quarter of this year.
The proposed three-storey building has been designed to complement the character of Phase 2 of Sherford, with the use of materials including white render, wooden weatherboard cladding and grey stonework helping to reflect the style of the surrounding homes.
On the ground floor, residents and visitors will be welcomed into a central communal hub featuring a café, cinema room, hairdressers, beauty salon, and a private dining area – all arranged to encourage interaction and a sense of community.
All 72 bedrooms – 21 on the ground floor, 25 on the first floor and 26 on the second floor – will include en-suite facilities, with ground floor rooms benefiting from private patio spaces opening directly onto the gardens.
The building is designed with dementia care at its heart, with clear wayfinding, appropriate colour schemes and keypad-secured private areas all incorporated into the plans.
The landscaping proposals include sensory gardens with flowering trees and ornamental planting, a garden club activity area with wheelchair-accessible raised planters, pergola walkways, benches and seating areas and a gazebo.
Terrace areas will lead directly out from the ground floor communal spaces, providing access to the gardens for residents, visitors and staff alike.
Solar panels are proposed for the roof, and the building is expected to exceed current building regulation standards through improved thermal efficiency and the use of low carbon technology for heating and hot water.
The care home will provide over 100 local jobs once operational, offering a range of employment opportunities for people in Sherford and the surrounding area.
