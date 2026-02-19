Kingsbridge Town Council is looking for nominations for this year’s Community Champions Awards.
Whether it’s a local hero, a dedicated volunteer, or someone whose passion and commitment help make our town a better place to live, now is the perfect time to recognise their efforts.
Nominations are welcome for any contribution, large or small, and from anyone in the community, including friends, colleagues, neighbours, or volunteers.
To submit a nomination, complete a nomination form which is available to download at www.kingsbridge.gov.uk can be collected from the Council Offices at Quay House, requested by calling 01548 853296 or emailing [email protected].
You can also pick up a form from the Library or the Kingsbridge Information Centre.
The nomination deadline is March 31.
