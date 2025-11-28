South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has been meeting Kingsbridge Sea Scouts.
She said: “I had such a great time visiting Kingsbridge Sea Scouts, where I spoke about the role of an MP, held a Q&A, and even acted out a mock vote.
“After voting on whether smartphones should be banned at schools, we moved onto the pressing political questions of the day, such as are dogs better than cats and does pineapple belong on a pizza?
“The vote on the latter was surprisingly close!
“It was great to see so many children excited by the political process! Kingsbridge Sea Scouts have a thriving group of over 30 scouts and 20+ explorers, as well as Beaver, Cub, and Land Scout sections that are all running at capacity.”
