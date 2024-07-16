Caroline Voaden MP has called for new laws to tackle the crisis in GP and cancer care waiting times. The Liberal Democrat general election manifesto called for giving patients new legal rights to see a GP within a week and to start cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent diagnosis, with new laws putting a statutory duty on the Government to deliver them.
The NHS crisis was one of the most raised issues on the doorstep by local people, and the Liberal Democrat MP is now taking those concerns to Westminster.
Since the Conservatives promised to hire 6,000 more GPs, the number has fallen by almost 500, leaving our GP services in crisis and people struggling to get an appointment.
More than 100,000 patients in the last year waited longer than the NHS target of 62 days to start urgent cancer treatment.
Caroline Voaden MP commented:
“I have heard so many heartbreaking stories from local people about the state of the NHS. It is virtually impossible to see an NHS dentist here, and hard to see a GP quickly when you need to, whilst cancer care targets are constantly being missed.
“Years of neglect under the Conservative Party have left our local health and care services in a state of chaos. That is not good enough and our community deserves better.
“I hope the new government does the right thing and puts the NHS and care at the top of their priority list. We cannot wait any longer to restore local health services.