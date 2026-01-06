South Devon MP Caroline Voaden is inviting business leaders to attend a post-Budget networking event in Totnes later this month.
The event, which is open to every business in the South Devon constituency, will take place in Totnes town centre on Monday 19 January between 9.00-10.30am.
The South Devon MP says she is eager to hear how businesses are feeling after a difficult 12-months, which included the Chancellor’s Budget last November.
Voaden said: “The recent budget was an opportunity the Chancellor missed on a massive scale. She could have fired up the economy but instead she chose measures that will only prolong the stagnation we have seen for years, under both the Conservatives and now Labour.
“The Liberal Democrats repeatedly urged the Chancellor to offer businesses some relief; unfortunately, these calls were ignored. Against this backdrop, it’s more important than ever for politicians and business leaders to work together. That is why on Monday 19 January I will be in listening mode, to understand the challenges our local businesses face, and how I can use my role to help them.”
Business reaction to the Budget was noticeably muted, with many leaders disappointed by the Chancellor’s refusal to scrap the rise in employer national insurance contributions imposed the previous autumn.
In the lead up to the Budget, the Liberal Democrats urged the Chancellor to slash VAT by 5% for hospitality and accommodation businesses, who are a vital part of the South Devon economy and have been adversely impacted by Labour’s tax policies.
To secure a space at the post-Budget networking event, businesses must either register on Caroline’s website or email [email protected].
The exact location will be shared with attendees closer to the time.
