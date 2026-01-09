Devon & Cornwall Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a 26-year-old who has been reported missing from the Liskeard area.
Trystan, who also goes by the name ‘Shinya’, was last seen at around 6am on Thursday, January 8.
They may use public transport, but they are also known to walk long distances – possibly as far as South Devon. They may also travel to areas including Downderry, Seaton, Torpoint and Saltash.
Trystan is described as around 6ft tall and of slim build, with long mousy brown hair and was wearing a red puffer jacket and navy-blue trousers.
If you have seen Trystan or know of their whereabouts, please call the police on 999 quoting log number 145 08/01/2026.
