High levels of seasonal illness, including flu, and vomiting and diarrhoea bugs, mean ambulances, hospitals, GP surgeries and other NHS services can come under severe pressure at this time of year.
NHS Devon has issued the following advice:
People are being asked to help by continuing to choose the right service for their needs and by taking simple steps to help them and loved ones stay well.
Local services, including hospitals, have plans to help them manage high demand.
Sometimes when services are busy there can be delays.
Staff will do all they can to minimise these, but please continue to treat both them and other patients with respect.
This is what you can do:
Only call 999 when someone is seriously injured or ill and their life may be at risk.
For example, if someone is unconscious, not breathing or is bleeding heavily.
If an ambulance has been arranged for you, please only call back if the patient’s condition worsens or you wish to cancel the ambulance.
Go to NHS 111 online if you need medical help or advice, or you are unsure about whether you should go to hospital; you can also phone 111.
Please check online for information on minor injury units and urgent treatment centres, including opening times, what they offer and ‘live’ waiting times.
Take simple steps during the cold weather to look after yourselves and loved ones, checking on vulnerable family members and neighbours.
Wrap up warm, wear sensible footwear in icy conditions and make sure your medicine cabinet is well-stocked.
Please pick up loved ones who are ready to be discharged from hospital, so other patients can be admitted.
Contact the ward if you are able to support a friend or family member to come home.
Make use of community pharmacies, which can advise on minor illnesses and provide medications.
If you, or someone you know, experiences a mental health crisis, use the support available via 111.
If you have an urgent dental condition, and aren’t on the books of a dentist, use NHS 111 to seek an appointment; more slots are being made available all the time.
Attend any appointment unless you are contacted by the NHS to re-arrange.
To help prevent the spread of winter illnesses, please:
Don’t visit loved ones in hospital if you have symptoms of a cough, cold, respiratory illness, diarrhoea or vomiting.
Wear a mask when going to healthcare premises, including hospitals, if they ask you to do so.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, as this is the best way to stop it spreading.
Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus.
Try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you come down with a winter bug and do not feel well enough to do your normal activities.
People can find further information and advice about local services at www.onedevon.org.uk/our-work/services-and-support/health-pressures
