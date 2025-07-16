Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, Caroline Voaden, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has been dragging on for nearly four years now, with families being clobbered by bills that feel as though they are always rising. Nowhere is this truer than in energy. Rather than following the tired ideas of ludicrous myths peddled by Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch, who want to tie the UK to expensive fossil fuels, a new approach is needed.