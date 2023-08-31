The next meeting of the South Devon Catchment Partnership is being held on September 6.
There will be an opportunity to give an overview of the Catchment Based Approach and the partnership for the many new members.
This will be followed by the South Devon highlight from the recent CaBA benefits reporting process and signposting any new projects that align with their catchment priorities.
Finally there will be an opportunity to discuss the structure of the partnertship, its vision, and how they might organise themselves to best deliver a future Integrated Partnership Plan.
You can either attend in person at Follaton House in Totnes or via Zoom: