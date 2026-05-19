St. Petroc’s Parish Church, South Brent, is staging a Flower Festival on the theme of “All things Bright and Beautiful” to raise funds towards the bell frame, which needs urgent restoration.

The event runs daily on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 from 10am to 6pm, and on Sunday, June7 from 11am until 4pm, when there will be a concluding service of Songs of Praise.

There’ll be flower arrangements, created by church members, groups and others, refreshments, homemade crafts for sale, children’s activities, a nature trail, and a grand prize draw.

Visitors can also try their hand at bellringing.

They need to raise £70,000 to make the bell frame safe so they can ring on into the future.

Admission is free, with donations welcome.