South Brent & District Caring is to be presented with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services by the Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, on Friday 9th of December at a 4pm drinks reception for key volunteers, staff, and VIPs, including local MP Anthony Mangnall.
The reception and presentation of this award is to be held at South Brent Old School Community Centre, where the charity is based.
South Brent & District Caring was given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services at the Queen’s Jubilee this year in recognition of its’ volunteers outstanding work supporting local people who are isolated, vulnerable, financially disadvantaged, elderly, disabled or are carers. The charity is one of only 244 chosen across the UK this year, and one of only two in Devon to receive this prestigious award.
The charity, which is also celebrating its’ 10th year in action, is holding the presentation in a newly developed warm space which is being opened in South Brent to offer local people a free and warm space to visit during the cost-of-living crisis and the colder months of the year.
Susanne Archard, Coordinator of South Brent & District Caring, said ‘We are honoured to be presented with this award which acknowledges the work and dedication of our team of fabulous volunteers. There is no doubt that South Brent & District Caring volunteers have made a huge difference to hundreds of local people and families across the years. We will continue that work in addition to now also offering a warm, welcoming, and free space for people this winter.’
Dr James Hill, Chair of South Brent & District Caring’s Trustees, said ‘I have been involved with Caring since it was started over 10 years ago, it grew out of local people seeing and hearing what was needed in their community and responding, and that’s the model we have been following ever since. What a joy to be awarded this honour in our 10th year!’
South Brent & District Caring is collaborating with local charities, Sustainable South Brent* & The Old School Community Centre** to open a warm space in the village, offering daily access until April 2023.