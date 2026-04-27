Dart RNLI lifeboat volunteers were called out just before 5pm on Saturday, April 25 after reports of a person in the water by the quayside in Dartmouth.
The D Class lifeboat, helmed by Nigel Viles and crewed by Rich Eggleton and Shannon Hart, was launched to assist.
An 82-year-old man had slipped off a boat and by the time the D Class arrived he had been helped out of the water.
The Dart crew assisted with casualty care until an ambulance arrived and he was transported to hospital.
The team say huge congratulations to Shannon, Dart’s youngest crew member, on her first shout.
There was also a family link with her dad Buster Hart driving the tractor that launched the D Class boat.
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