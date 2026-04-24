After a break caused by a major engine issue, the Hope Cove Lifeboat crew have been back on the water for some training.
The engines are now back up and running as they should and had a major overhaul to get them ready for the season.
Properly powered up they were back on the water and did their annual flare training, spreading a little light over Bolt Tail and the bay at the same time.
They launched again putting their boat handling skills to the test with a bit of a swell and a low tide combining to make launch and recovery “interesting.”
The crew train every week on a Tuesday evening as part of their commitment to be ready whenever the pagers sound.
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