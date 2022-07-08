Society enjoys summer party

Sir Geoffrey Newman (left) and Dartmouth and Kingswear Society members in his gardens ( Contributed )

DESPITE the weather members of Dartmouth and Kingswear Society enjoyed their annual summer party at the Venus Café on Blackpool Sands.

Group secretary Lindsay Charlesworth said: “Unfortunately the weather didn’t oblige – wind and rain all evening – but inside the café the warm welcome soon made us forget the grey elements outside and members and friends enjoyed meeting up again along with plentiful refreshments and the bar.”

Before the evening party some members enjoyed a pre-party garden tour of The Secret Seaside Gardens of Blackpool with the society’s president, Sir Geoffrey Newman. The sub-tropical garden was begun by Sir Geoffrey’s grandfather in 1896 and the family has gradually enlarged and added to the rare and exotic plants. The tree canopy provided the group with shelter from the worst of the weather.

At the party Chairman Robert Brooke brought members up to date with a brief address on the society’s current involvement.

Lindsay added: “The society exists to preserve the local area by promoting high standards of planning and architecture, to monitor the activities of local government and other organisations, key issues such as parking, public transport and provision of health and wellbeing in Dartmouth.

“In particular, the committee has written to Devon County Council with our objection to the latest Devon County Council proposals for withdrawal of parking spaces in Dartmouth. Most of the proposals are considered to be unacceptable and ill thought through.

“We’ve suggested that proper consultation and co-operation is organised between the three key organisations responsible for these matters in Dartmouth, namely, Devon County Council, South Hams District Council and Dartmouth Town Council when considering the way ahead.”

The Dartmouth and Kingswear Society committee meets every month and there are social occasions during the year with Autumn talks starting in the Flavel in September.