A mum from South Devon is spearheading a new tennis programme to help children with autism access tennis.
This carefully designed programme has been created with the support of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the LTA Tennis Foundation, Ivybridge Town Council, and the coaches at the South Devon Tennis Centre.
Lesley Crocker, tennis coach, Manager of the South Devon Tennis Centre in Ivybridge and mum to a 14-year-old autistic boy said: “Recently we have been seeing many young people struggling to engage in tennis lessons because they find the experience of being in a busy, loud and vibrant tennis setting too overstimulating.
“At the same time more and more parents are explaining to us that their children on either diagnosed autistic or on the autism diagnostic pathway.
“And this just breaks my heart, because as a mum of an autistic/neurodiverse child, I know that all parents want is for their children to be able to join in and experience everything that a neurotypical child experiences.
“In reality, many after school clubs like tennis lessons are just too overwhelming for children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder).
Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological condition that children are born with, typically children with autism struggle with communication, social interaction and sensory processing (sounds, smells and textures).”
This January, the South Devon Tennis Centre launched specific tennis classes for children on the autism spectrum.
Called Smashing Spectrum, the sessions have been designed specifically to alleviate some of the many environmental, social and communication challenges that children with autism can face.
Elice Spicer, the South Devon Tennis Centre’s Health and Wellbeing Lead said: “We recognise that for children on the autism spectrum, and it is a spectrum, so no two children will experience things the same way, that the place, the environment and how they interact with it are just as important as the lessons themselves.
“We have created a booklet explaining what the lessons will involve and once they arrive, we will then provide them with their own space away from the busy café.
“Lessons will be flexible to accommodate all needs and we will encourage parents to join in the sessions. Should a child find it over stimulating, we will have a space for them to retreat to where they can regulate their emotions.
“And to support this initiative, reception staff, administration staff and coaches at the centre have all been trained in autism awareness, thanks to Jocelyn Wood, Mindfulness, Neurodiversity and wellbeing coach.”
The LTA Tennis Foundation are funding the creation of a health and wellbeing hub at the centre, Ivybridge Town Council are funding equipment and screening to create a private space, Colorbridge Printing in Ivybridge are supporting the printing of booklets and Westaway Sails have helped with the on court curtains.
Families who want to find out more about this programme are asked to give them a call on 01752 893700 and ask for Elise Spicer or Lesley Crocker. www.southdevontenniscentre.co.uk or Clubspark/South Devon Tennis Centre/South Devon Tennis Centre