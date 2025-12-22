Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 11pm December 21 to 4am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane to Lee Mill - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 5 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent entry slip and Wrangaton exit slip - carriageway closure for horticultural works, entry slip diversion via - B3372 to Marley Head and join A38, exit slip diversion via - A38 to Ivybridge junction, B3213.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.