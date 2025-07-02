In a landmark moment for conscious fashionistas, Exeter played host to Devon’s first sustainable influencer event on Sunday 29 June, bringing together over 30 content creators and eco-minded businesses for an afternoon of purpose-driven connection. Held at Becketts Rooftop, Hotel Indigo, the event - spearheaded by Lauren Cooley, founder of The Club Preloved - set out to prove that influence can be a force for good.