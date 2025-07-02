In a landmark moment for conscious fashionistas, Exeter played host to Devon’s first sustainable influencer event on Sunday 29 June, bringing together over 30 content creators and eco-minded businesses for an afternoon of purpose-driven connection. Held at Becketts Rooftop, Hotel Indigo, the event - spearheaded by Lauren Cooley, founder of The Club Preloved - set out to prove that influence can be a force for good.
With a combined social media reach of more than 2 million, creators explored curated rails of preloved fashion, upcycled jewellery and circular beauty products. Guests selected four or five pieces each for bespoke goodie bags - offering a hands-on experience of slow, intentional consumerism. Among those in attendance was Brixham’s own Astrid (@astridiwantyouinmylife), whose 650k+ followers amplified the message far beyond the South West.
“This wasn’t just about an event - it was a movement,” Cooley reflected. “It shows that when integrity meets community, compassion becomes our currency.”
The event’s slow-style ethos stood in stark contrast to the fast fashion in nearby high street retailers. The industry is responsible for around 10% of global carbon emissions and countless ethical concerns. By championing local artisans and preloved products, The Club Preloved offered a compelling antidote to a culture of overconsumption - one that contributes to landfill waste, garment worker exploitation, and environmental degradation.
Guests mingled to live acoustic music from Plymouth’s Daisy Mae, surrounded by sustainable decor by Leaf Street Exeter, while speakers such as Becky (@thethriftinghoarder) described the afternoon as “a revolution in the making.” Fashion Revolution founder Carry Somers hailed the experience as a joyful reimagining of what fashion can be.
The Club Preloved now plans to expand across the UK with more pop-ups, digital platforms, and collaborations - helping to grow a community rooted in values over virality.
“Devon has just shown how big impact can start small,” said Cooley. “This quiet revolution is only just beginning.”
Comments
