A mother-of-four and her skydive instructor died from multiple injuries after falling 15,000ft when their parachute failed to open, an inquest has heard.
Belinda Taylor, 48, from Totnes, and Adam Luke Harrison, 30, were killed during a tandem skydive at Dunkeswell Aerodrome, near Honiton, on Friday 13 June.
It was Ms Taylor’s first jump, a gift from her partner. She had been harnessed to Mr Harrison when they exited the aircraft.
At a hearing in Exeter, Senior Coroner Philip Spinney gave the provisional cause of death as multiple injuries.
Both inquests were adjourned pending further investigation.
Paying tribute, Ms Taylor’s eldest son told The Guardian: “She was a selfless woman. She will be deeply missed and will leave an everlasting impression.”
