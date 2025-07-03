South Hams District Council has given approximately £30,000 in grants to support local market traders - both new and established - across the District.
This initiative is part of the Council’s effort to strengthen the local economy and support local start-ups across its towns. The funding has helped new traders get their businesses off the ground, while allowing existing traders to improve the professionalism and resilience of their stalls.
The Market Traders Grant scheme saw take up from traders in Totnes and Kingsbridge and recipients used the funding to buy a wide range of items including fire compliant gazebos, card payment systems, display items and bespoke tools.
For many the grant has been a chance to replace aging equipment, invest in eco-friendly materials, and adopt reusable displays – supporting both economic growth and the Council’s wider sustainability goals.
Dawn Shade, owner of Deer Dawn Art at Totnes Market said: “It is important for councils to provide grants such as these to local traders, it makes you feel supported. I set up my shop in a period where it has been harder for retail. It gives you an extra boost, especially when it hasn’t been as affluent for traders as in previous years.”
Cllr John Birch, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Economic Development; Commercial Strategy; and Governance, said: “Backing our local markets is a key part of revitalising town centres. They are often at the heart of a community and help to increase footfall, create a vibrant atmosphere and complement what our fantastic high streets have to offer.
“This year we are investing even more into improving our markets, and our trader grant is a great way of helping our local traders to thrive.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.