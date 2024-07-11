The Slapton Ley Festival of Nature will be held at Slapton Ley Field Centre from 11am on Sunday August 4
It’s an annual day of festivities celebrating the environment, nature, the local community, and its businesses.
Set in the village of Slapton, Slapton Ley Field Centre has spent the last 56 years promoting the ever-changing environment of the Start Bay coastline and beyond.
A spokesperson said: “With Slapton Ley National Nature Reserve on our doorstep, we are fortunate to manage and conserve this beautiful area.
“Our work at Slapton Ley Field Centre aims to engage and educate people of all ages to hopefully ensure this ecologically significant area remains for future generations.
“In addition to these stalls we will have live music, workshops and homemade wood fired pizza. Our education team will also be running sessions to demonstrate what we do day to day.
“These sessions will also hopefully provide an insight into the amazing location that is Slapton Ley.”