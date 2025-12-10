Celebrated downhill skier and acclaimed photographer Konrad Bartelski first discovered his love of taking pictures on the slopes, skiing with his treasured first SLR camera in hand.
Having begun skiing at the age of three, he made his debut on the international stage at just 13 years old, competing in a FIS Alpine World Ski Cup race.
By 17, he was representing Great Britain at the 1972 Olympic Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan which was the first of his three Olympic appearances.
Since retiring from competitive skiing, Konrad has turned his adventurous spirit towards exploring some of the most remote and extreme landscapes on Earth.
His expeditions have taken him from the Norwegian Arctic to Antarctica, up volcanoes in Iceland and North America, and across uncharted slopes in Kyrgyzstan, as well as deep into the back-country regions of the Alps, Japan and Patagonia.
At the Modbury Gallery he will share stories from these expeditions, offering a fascinating insight into the remarkable environments he has been privileged to explore.
Reflecting on his early inspiration Konrad says, "Even at an early age my fascination with photography was inspired by the work of Ansel Adams, and I have used my skiing experience to enable the exploration of the remote high wilderness at both ends of this wonderful planet.
“I have made many expeditions across the Alps and as far away as Kamchatka, Patagonia and Japan.
“I always have my camera with me to capture those unique moments in time, when nature might just deal a special hand: a shard of light piercing a grey sky, or the delicate balance of light on a striking winter landscape, which invariably happens when I least expect it. “
The gallery is exhibiting a selection of Konrad’s photographs as part of The Winter Collective, with many more to be shared during his talk.
Saturday December 20 at 6pm at the Brownston Gallery in Modbury.
