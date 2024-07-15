Celebrations for Kingsbridge’s first community Skate Jam went off with a flying start at the opening of its new skatepark on Saturday July 6.
Organised by Kingsbridge Skatepark Group, the skatepark is supported by South Hams District Council and others.
The fantastic, jam-packed event featured skate, scooter, blade and BMX competitions for all skill levels, along with live music, food and a bar.
Adam Sherring, Kingsbridge Skatepark Community Group, said: “Saturday’s Skate Jam is another testament to how badly these sort of facilities are required in the South Hams. You can probably feel the positivity flowing through Kingsbridge right now - it’s beginning to feel like a community for the majority, not the minority.
Built at the end of 2023, the skatepark was achieved due to the collaboration between Kingsbridge Skatepark Community Group, South Hams District Council, Kingsbridge Town Council, Sport England and the incredible support of Kingsbridge residents. Working closely together, the funders all had a common goal; to provide a community skatepark for Kingsbridge.
Cllr Julia Wingate, Kingsbridge Town Council, said: “The first Kingsbridge skate Jam has just been amazing, so many competitors from as young as four years old! And so much community support with volunteers helping out, bands play for free, stages built for goodwill, we could not have asked for more.
“The skate community of Kingsbridge are really taking care and ownership of the new facility, keeping it clean and tidy, swept of leaves and tree debris so they can skate to their hearts content.”