Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) is excited to announce the relaunch of its Parent Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA), which is now known as the "Friends of Kingsbridge Community College."
The new group aims to strengthen ties between the college, local businesses, and the community, offering a fresh and dynamic approach to fundraising and support. This relaunch will see the Friends of Kingsbridge Community College and the Kingsbridge Community College Trust, who have been vital supporters of the college for many years, working in tandem, with a shared goal of creating a more unified and effective fundraising effort.
The Friends of Kingsbridge Community College will work closely with the South Hams Chamber to establish long-lasting partnerships with local businesses, creating a sustainable foundation for future initiatives and college support.
In a show of strong community spirit, Salcombe Dairy has stepped forward as the first official business sponsor of the Friends of KCC, helping kick-start a new wave of local engagement and fundraising.
Opportunities include taking part in Careers Fairs, Career Panels, Work Experience placements, Career Story Presentations, and Entrepreneurs Training.
Employers can also post vacancies on KCC’s dedicated jobs board. By collaborating with KCC, businesses can play a vital role in shaping young futures while helping our community thrive as a place to grow up, work, and live.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
“We are thrilled to be bringing together the Friends of Kingsbridge Community College and the Kingsbridge Community College Trust to create something even stronger for our college community.
“The support we receive from our families and local businesses plays an essential role in helping us provide a high-quality education.
“A huge thank you to Salcombe Dairy for leading the way as our first business sponsor, their support sets a fantastic example of what’s possible when local enterprise and education work together.”
Julia Wingate, Mayor of Kingsbridge said:
“It has been so incredibly rewarding to meet KCC students at their year group assemblies this year and I have come away buzzing.
“They are our future leaders and they will be the future of your business too. Harness their energy, enthusiasm and ideas and be prepared to be amazed!”
Sam Dennis, Chair of the South Hams Chamber said:
“The South Hams Chamber is proud to support this exciting new chapter for Kingsbridge Community College.
“By strengthening the link between local education and enterprise, we’re not only investing in the next generation but also ensuring the long-term success of our business community.
“Salcombe Dairy’s leadership as the first business sponsor shows what’s possible when we work together and I encourage all local businesses to get involved.
“It’s a win-win for students, employers, and the wider community.”
Dan Bly, Owner of Salcombe Dairy, said:
“We are proud to support Friends of Kingsbridge Community College. As a local business, we know how important it is to invest in our young people. Education is the bedrock of our future workforce and community, and we’re delighted to help the next generation thrive.”
