There’s an evening with The London Welsh Male Voice Choir in support of the RNLI Salcombe & Kingsbridge fundraisers on Friday, July 1.
They will be performing a wide range of contemporary, traditional and stirring Welsh classic songs. The choir will also be singing with some local talent.
The concert starts at 7pm at The Holy Trinity Church in Salcombe.
Drinks will be available on the evening.
Tickets at £25 are available from https://RNLIwelshchoir1.eventbrite.co.uk. They are also available from the Salcombe RNLI shop and the Salcombe Information Centre.