Hedgehog rescue charity Prickles in a Pickle has launched an exciting new fundraising campaign.
The Stoke Fleming-based rescue charity is giving people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a guitar signed by all the members of Coldplay, complete with a certificate of authenticity.
Judy Oliphant, founder of Prickles in a Pickle, said: "One of our volunteers asked someone close to the band if there was a possibility that they could donate a guitar. We were very fortunate that Chris Martin agreed and donated one signed by all of the band members."
Rather than sell the guitar at auction, Prickles in a Pickle has decided to give everyone a fair chance of winning the memorabilia by letting members of the public buy tickets.
You will have the chance to buy multiple tickets, and there is no limit to how many you can buy.
The crowdfunding goal is £8,500, which will go towards a dedicated hedgehog hospital.
The South Devon-based charity is run entirely by volunteers, and each year, they see the number of hedgehogs brought into the charity increase.
Judy said:" Last year we rescued over thirteen hundred hedgehogs, this year, our numbers are up again month on month."
The hospital is currently operating out of the founder's home and is rapidly running out of space.
The new bespoke hospital will allow the charity to take in more rescues,
offer better facilities to the sick and injured they are nursing and also be able to take in more placements like Duke of Edinburgh awards students.
Judy added: "Daily we receive calls from the public who have found a sick or injured hedgehog we arrange for our transport team to bring the hedgehog to us from the finder. The average hedgehog costs us £40-£50, that is, without trips to the vet for X-rays.
We need to boost our funds to take this dedicated and essential charity to the next stage which is to have a larger, specially designed hospital."
Ticket entries range from £25 - £500 there is no limit on the number of entries you can submit.