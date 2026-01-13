Three much-loved Kingsbridge hospitality businesses have closed their doors this January, bringing an emotional start to the year for the town’s food and drink community.
The Wild Artichoke, The Old Warehouse and The Old Bakery all announced their closures through social media posts in recent days, prompting an outpouring of messages from loyal customers. While The Wild Artichoke’s closure had been planned in advance, the announcements from The Old Warehouse and The Old Bakery came as a shock to many.
Together, the three venues represented some of the most distinctive, community-focused hospitality in the South Hams — from warehouse feasts and neighbourhood mead to Mediterranean sharing plates and intimate dining experiences.
The Wild Artichoke, run by chef and food writer Jane Baxter and business partner Samantha Miller, brought ten years of “social eating” to Kingsbridge. Operating from its warehouse venue, the restaurant became known for its Italian-inspired menus, designed to be shared across tables, often with strangers.
In their farewell message, the pair wrote: “We’ve hung up our aprons and pulled down the shutter on Wild Artichokes one last time. It’s been a real privilege to be asked to be part of so many different occasions.” They added that their hearts were “full from the love” shown by customers over the past decade.
The sudden closures of The Old Warehouse and The Old Bakery, however, have sent ripples of concern through the local hospitality scene.
The Old Warehouse, owned by Sam and Andy, had become a hub for Kingsbridge’s creative and social life, hosting live music, comedy nights and community events, while brewing its own mead and showcasing local craft beers alongside a grill-led menu.
Despite what they described as an “incredible” 2025, the owners said the decision was driven by the “commercial realities of operating in the current economic climate, combined with rapidly escalating costs” and personal circumstances.
In a heartfelt message, they wrote: “The Old Warehouse was always about more than just great food, beer and mead; it was about building a community, a space where people felt welcome and connected.”
Similarly, Ed and Vicki Crocombe of The Old Bakery announced that they had taken the “difficult decision to cease trading” after almost eight years of ownership. The restaurant, known for its Mediterranean and Middle Eastern sharing dishes, had become a staple for celebratory meals and intimate evenings out.
“It has been an absolute honour to provide you with great food and memorable nights out,” they wrote, reflecting on “countless occasions of well-deserved indulgence”.
Both The Old Warehouse and The Old Bakery are now seeking new owners to take on the businesses, raising hopes that their stories may not be over yet.
While the loss of three popular venues in a single month is keenly felt, their closures also reflect the wider pressures facing hospitality businesses across the UK — from rising energy bills and food costs to staffing challenges and squeezed consumer spending.
For Kingsbridge, the coming weeks will bring a period of adjustment. But in a town known for its independent spirit and strong community ties, there is cautious optimism that new ideas, new operators and new chapters will emerge from what has been a deeply emotional January.
