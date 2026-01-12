It’s a great start to the New Year for Sustainable South Hams who have secured seed funding from South Hams District Council to support the development of a new campaign to take collective community action for climate and nature.
The campaign will connect existing events, groups, and places across the district into a shared programme that helps people deepen their relationship with nature, build community resilience and support nature recovery at a local level.
The campaign will be delivered through a core partnership between Sustainable South Hams and South Hams District Council, supported by an advisory group of regional organisations.
The partners will co-create the campaign with residents, parishes and local groups, ensuring it reflects local priorities and builds long-term community leadership.
The £20,000 seed funding will support the campaign’s development phase, with plans to seek match funding in early 2026 to expand delivery and impact across the district.
Jane Nichols at Sustainable South Hams. said: “This campaign really is about harnessing the power of community, from streets and parishes to whole towns, to create meaningful, joined-up action for nature.”
“We are so grateful to South Hams District Council for this seed funding which will enable us to co-design a campaign that puts local people at the heart of nature recovery.”
South Hams District Council’s, Executive Members Cllrs John McKay and Nadine Dommett, leading on Climate Change and Decarbonisation, said: “We’re delighted to support this community-led nature campaign with £20,000 seed funding.
Working in partnership with Sustainable South Hams and local groups to co-create a programme that reflects local priorities, builds long-term community leadership, and strengthens resilience across the South Hams.
This development phase will help Sustainable South Hams find other external funding sources in 2026 and supports our net zero ambitions for the organisation by 2030 and the wider district by 2050.”
