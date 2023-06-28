Police are continuing to ask the public to report any sightings or information which may assist in our ongoing searches for Joshua Baum.
Joshua, 47, who is also known as Josh, was last seen in the central Totnes area at around 7pm on Friday June 16.
He is described as a white male, of larger build with light brown hair and is 5ft 10in tall.
He may be wearing a purple poncho, long sleeved white T-Shirt, dark coloured trousers and may be carrying a ‘Morrisons’ shopping bag.
He has links to the Totnes or Kingsbridge areas.
If you have seen Joshua, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 578 of 19/06/23.