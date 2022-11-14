Subscribe newsletter
The charity bike ride is taking place in aid of Children’s Hospice South West, with the group of Santas riding from Lee Mill Industrial Estate to Little Harbour Children’s Hospice.
The group will leave Lee Mill at 12:15pm and be passing through Ivybridge at 12:30pm, anyone can join in the parade.
The organisers said: “All bikes, trikes and scooters welcome. Spread the word, invite your friends, support your local children’s hospice - let’s make this the biggest and best year ever!”
The bike rides are taking place throughout December, from Bristol, the Midlands, Taunton and Plymouth, with all the biker groups riding to Little Harbour.
Children’s Hospice South West is a charity that provides palliative, respite, end of life and bereavement care for life-limited and terminally ill children and their families from the South West England region. It oversees three of the 41 children’s hospices in the United Kingdom: Little Bridge Housein Devon, Charlton Farm in Somerset and Little Harbour in Cornwall, where the Santas will be riding to.
The hospice says of the work it does: “We offer a home from home where children with life-limiting conditions and their families can take a short break away from home to re-charge their batteries in a homely, warm and welcoming environment. Providing a much-needed break from the ongoing strains of caring for their children at home.”
The organisers request that people donate £1, or more, to their cause, which they can do on the Santa’s JustGiving page.
They said: Every penny raised through this event goes to Children’s Hospice South West for them to continue their fantastic work in making the most of short and precious lives.
Times are hard, we know that, but please donate whatever you can afford to this great cause… Thank you in anticipation of your support.”
Spectators can watch the parade go past. The organisers added: “Remember to share any pictures or videos you take of the ride - we’d love to see them. You can send them to our Facebook Page or Tweet them to @santasonabike”
