The 66 metre superyacht the Elysian has been anchored off Salcombe.
She is owned by US billionaire businessman John W Henry was built in Germany by Lurssen.
Elysian has a top speed of 16.5 knots, can accomomodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms as well as 20 crew in nine cabins.
She is built with an aluminium superstructure, steel hull and teak deck.
When the Eysian visited the Channel Island of Jersey in May she became the biggest superyacht ever to have docked there.
She sails under the Cayman Islands flag and her annual running cost is thought to be up to nine million US Dollars.
The exterior was designed by Espen Oino and the custom interior by Reymond Langton Design includes a piece of hand-carved leather artwork running the length of the main stairwell and a glass lift.
Elysian has a big swimming pool aft, a helecopter landing pad and two al-fresco outside dining locations.