This “stunning” historic building for sale comes with its own helipad and sits in seven acres of grounds.
Falconers, in Salcombe, is a Grade II listed building which was built in 1925 for the British Empire exhibition.
The property demonstrates the traditional use of English oak and showcases the Kentish Wealden style of architecture.
The house is entered through a studded oak door into a “dramatic” great hall with exposed beams, stained glass windows and an open fireplace.
On the ground floor, there is a study, an office and a kitchen, leading to an integrated breakfast room.
Completing this level, there is also a sitting room with exposed beams, polished floors and an open fire.
Upstairs, there is a gallery area overlooking the great hall, off which are the bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a balcony.
The second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and could also be used as a dressing room, while making up the rest of the floor are three further bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
There is also a second floor, with three more bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
The grounds span approximately seven acres, being approached via a drive lined with lime trees.
The gardens are believed to have been designed by Gertrude Jekyll, and include a manicured lawn, a water feature, various informal lawns with mature trees, and rose bushes.
There are also woodland plantings and a former kitchen garden, as well as a four-acre paddock and a working helipad.
The property is for sale with Signature Spaces for a guide price of £6,000,000.
Prunella Martin, director of Signature Spaces, commented: “Falconers is a stunning property, it is very rare to find such a beautiful house with so much land within walking distance of the sea in Salcombe.
“It is exceptionally private, in fact, if you didn’t know it existed you wouldn’t know the house was there and it’s not every day you can buy a house with its own helipad.”