Do you live, work or own a business or second home in Salcombe?
Have your say on what your community needs.
You have until August 9 to make your voice heard about the Salcombe Community Economic Plan.
As a local resident, business person or someone passionate about the town, participating in the consultation can make a real difference in shaping its future.
Completing one of the surveys and/or the comment map will help make sure Salcombe thrives as a vibrant and liveable community for years to come.
The Salcombe Community Economic Plan will generate a clear vision and exciting actions and projects for the town.
This project will empower the community to make informed decisions that reflect their needs and desires for the town's development.
The survey results will underpin through robust evidence, a clear mandate from the community.
This project carries forward previous aspirations from the Salcombe Neighbourhood Plan.
Visit: https://mysalcombe.commonplace.is/