The South Hams scored highly in the annual Which? ranking of seaside towns which saw Bamburgh in Northumberland triump for the fourth consecutive year.
Dartmouth with a destination score of 79 per cent was described as: “Quaint, historic and friendly”
It won over visitors with its stunning scenery, for which it received five stars.
Salcombe scored 64 per cent and scored five stars for scenery and four for its’ beaches.
Over 4,700 people were asked about their experiences of UK seaside towns covering a range of criteria including the quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, tourist attractions and value for money.
Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said:
“From wild, unspoilt stretches of remote coastline to charming traditional bucket and spade resorts, the UK’s seaside towns offer something for everyone.
“While you may have your own favourite coastal spot, this year’s survey shows that it’s worth looking beyond the most famous resorts this summer.”