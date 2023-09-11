Christine Pickering, who was visiting Salcombe after travelling down from Oxfordshire to the South Hams for four days at the end of August, shared her experience of the kindness of local strangers after she had a painful fall.
She said: “Last Tuesday 29th August l was in Salcombe heading down to (the) White stuff shop area and l had the most awful forward fall.
“It was a drizzly wet day my feet slid under me and l banged my head and fell full force. I had the most incredible support reaction from many people.
“I got lifted by many, put on a seat on the pavement, a young boy ran to get his mum etc.
“It took a while to remain seated to get over the shock of such a fall.”
Christine was overwhelmed by the reaction of the local community, and wanted to praise the people of Salcombe for their response.
She said: “Thanks to your local wonderful people… I was so overwhelmed with so much concern and kindness.”
She added: “(I) just thought the locals would find it a cheery boost and sort of hug or pat on the back for something so positive and lovely that was gratefully recognised and received.”
Christine is now safe and well, and back home in Oxfordshire.