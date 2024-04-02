Salcombe is set to lose its branch of Boots the chemist.
But the company is yet to confirm exactly when the shop on Fore Street will close.
The chain says it is making closures throughout the UK to “consolidate the business”
Dr Peter Roberts from Redfern Health Centre said: “On behalf of the Redfern Health Centre, we were very saddened to hear about the imminent closure of Boots in Salcombe.
“We will very much miss their fantastic staff who go out of their way to provide a first class service to patients and visitors to our area.
“We will continue to work closely with our Kingsbridge Pharmacy Colleagues who undoubtedly will now have to take up the capacity which will have been lost by the closure of Salcombe Boots.”
The closest Boots branches now will be in Kingsbridge and Dartmouth.
Salcombe Mayor Cllr Mark Goodey said: “Salcombe would deeply regret the loss of a pharmacy provision in town, and potentially leaving the town with no pharmacy was deemed a huge loss to the community at Salcombe Town Council’s meeting on March 27.
The pharmacy is seen as an essential service to the town and its imminent closure will leave many young, old, vulnerable residents and visitors having to travel a good distance to find another pharmacy.
“There has been a dispensing pharmacy in the town for many years and it cannot be understood that there is not a viable business here in Salcombe for a service which is in such high demand.
“Our pharmacist is often the first point of call for sick people and has helped immensely relieving pressure on our overworked doctors and hospitals. We do hope that someone will better see the needs of our community and retain a pharmacy without a break in service.”
Salcombe Town Council released a statement saying: “The Mayor will be writing to all staff at Boots Salcombe as Mayor and on behalf of Salcombe Town Council to extend gratitude for their service to the town, their care and attention to detail and to say that they will be sorely missed and that we were all shocked and saddened to hear of the imminent closure.
“Their advice as a primary care service has been essential to residents and visitors and relieved pressure on local doctors and hospitals. They cared for residents through the pandemic beyond all expectation, putting themselves at risk.
“The Mayor and Salcombe Town Council wish them all every success in the future.”