Salcombe RNLI will Commemorate the 1916 Lifeboat Disaster in the 200th year of the RNLI.
On August 17 the Salcombe Lifeboat Crew will honour the brave men of 1916 who paid the ultimate sacrifice to save lives at sea.
An extract from ‘A History of Salcombe and Its Surroundings’ by Roger Barrett published by Salcombe Maritime Museum recalls:
‘On the morning of 27 October 1916, in the middle of the Great War, Salcombe suffered a terrible loss when the town’s lifeboat, the William and Emma, capsized on Salcombe Bar after returning from an abortive mission. Thirteen of the fifteen-man crew were drowned in what was one of the worst disasters in the history of the RNLI.
The lifeboat had been called out in the early hours to assist the Plymouth schooner Western Lass, wrecked near Prawle Point. In spite of the furious gale that was raging and the huge waves breaking on Salcombe Bar, the crew succeeded in getting out to sea, but on reaching the wreck, found that her crew had already been rescued by the Coastguard rocket apparatus team at Prawle. Battling against near hurricane force winds, the crew returned for home, but on attempting to re-cross the Bar their little craft capsized and all but two of their number – Bill Johnson and Eddie Distin – were drowned.
As the extent of the disaster became clear, the small community of Salcombe was plunged into a state of shock. Many of the townsfolk had seen the lifeboat capsize as it attempted to return to the safety of the harbour. For them, the sight of those brave men – husbands, brothers and sons, friends and neighbours – battling for their lives within sight of their homes, had been almost too much to bear. The town was no stranger to grief and loss – sixteen of its sons had already given their lives in the Great War. Yet no one could remember a time when so much sorrow had entered so many homes at one blow. Even amidst the distractions of war, the disaster stirred the sympathy of the nation, with people from all walks of life contributing generously to the relief fund for the eight widows and eighteen children left behind.’
An RNLI spokesperson said: “We will recreate the route that they took on that fateful day..
“The team will run from the Lifeboat station in Salcombe to South Sands where the original Lifeboat Station still stands, starting the journey that every ‘shout’ began with, then row to Prawle Point before returning to Salcombe Bar where a few of the team will jump into the sea and swim back to the lifeboat station in Salcombe.”
Weather permitting, the event is scheduled to start from the Crew Room at 11.30am.
They will run the 1.6 miles to South Sands, row 6.2 miles to Prawle Point and back before swimming the 1.3miles from the bar to the crew room.
You can support them by donating what you can, all proceeds to the RNLI.
https://www.justgiving.com/page/salcombernli2024