As the extent of the disaster became clear, the small community of Salcombe was plunged into a state of shock. Many of the townsfolk had seen the lifeboat capsize as it attempted to return to the safety of the harbour. For them, the sight of those brave men – husbands, brothers and sons, friends and neighbours – battling for their lives within sight of their homes, had been almost too much to bear. The town was no stranger to grief and loss – sixteen of its sons had already given their lives in the Great War. Yet no one could remember a time when so much sorrow had entered so many homes at one blow. Even amidst the distractions of war, the disaster stirred the sympathy of the nation, with people from all walks of life contributing generously to the relief fund for the eight widows and eighteen children left behind.’