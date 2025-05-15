As the town begins welcoming more visitors, the RNLI Salcombe volunteer shop and fundraising teams increase their activities and shop opening hours.
These efforts enable the RNLI to maintain an operational station that is ready 24 hours a day for emergency response.
In recognition of their contributions, crew members from the operations team invited the two groups to experience going to sea aboard the station's ALB Lifeboat, which is one of the two boats they work so hard to support.
Before setting off, a presentation was made to Judith Wilkinson as she steps down from her volunteer role in the RNLI shop.
Judith has volunteered in the shop for more than ten years and for many of those years she cheerfully organised the rota of volunteers.
Judith was thrilled to be on board for this trip.