Salcombe Town Council has published its plans for this year's D-Day commemorations, which this year mark 80 years since the liberation of Europe.
Taking place on June 6 2024, Salcombe will commemorate the day with a series of events taking place across the town culminating in the lighting of the beacon at 9.15 pm.
From 1 pm - 4 pm: Cliff House will host a World War 2 and D-Day display created by Salcombe Maritime Museum.
2 pm - 3 pm: Holy Trinity Church will hold a service for children, parents and the community with the reading of D-Day heroes poem by pupils from Salcombe, Malborough and West Alvington primary schools.
4 pm - 5.30 pm: Cliff House will hold a Salcombe and D-day Illustrated talk and film presented by Roger Barrett.
4 pm - 5.30 pm: Children's D-Day activities with the Young Salcombe Centre.
6.30 pm - 7 pm: Holy Trinity Church bells will ring out for peace.
7 pm - 8 pm: Salcombe Harbour estuaryflotilla will take place.
8 pm - 9 pm: Whitestrand will be host to the Kingsbridge Silver Band playing tunes from the era.
8.30 pm - 9 pm: War Memorial to Whitestrand parade with the playing of the Last Post, the laying of the wreath followed by the commemoration parade to Whitestrand.
9 pm - 9.15 pm: D-Day proclamation, welcome Reveille and D-Day international tribute followed by God Save the King.
9.15 pm - 11 pm: Lighting of the D-Day beacon "Light of Peace".