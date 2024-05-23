Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages, Lloyds Bank said: “Sea views, sandy beaches, brisk morning dips – it’s easy to see why coastal living is so desirable. Our data shows the most sought after coastal locations in the country can attract average price tags of close to a million pounds – with in demand properties often going for much more. “These pricier areas can result in a lack of affordable homes for first-time buyers, a problem often exacerbated by high levels of second home ownership, meaning that many who have grown up in the area may find themselves priced out of owning their own home locally.”