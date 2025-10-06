As Storm Amy headed up country Salcombe Community Gospel Choir helped lift the grey clouds for those who came along to hear their performance .
Although the choir are well established and locally based this was their debut for a Salcombe Live Weekend.
The choir sang to raise funds for the R.N.L.I. and for Salcombe Live .
For 90 minutes the choir took the audience through an emotional experience with songs rooted deep in the traditional gospel movement of hope and with more contemporary songs of joy.
They sang songs that told stories, songs that asked for help in these troubled times and songs that gave thanks for all the good things there are in the world.
This performance was well received by an enthusiastic audience of over 60 people, some of whom joined in the more familiar songs.
Audience members thanked the choir for a brilliant and moving performance.
One attendee messaged ‘What a delightful afternoon listening to SCGC.
Full of joy, energy and musicality.
Happy faces and clearly a choir that works wonderfully together under the guidance of an enthusiastic choir director. It made my day.’
The choir just love to sing .
For those of you who missed this treat the next public performance for Salcombe Community Gospel Choir is Friday November 7 in Baptist Church Kingsbridge when they will be singing to raise monies for Saltstone Caring but before then have been invited to sing before the Bishop of Plymouth.
This community choir is about having fun - it's about singing with your heart and soul - and they did!
