Salcombe Harbour Authority were nominated for the British Ports Association’s Small and Medium-sized Port Enterprises (SME) of the Year Award 2024.
The award ceremony took place at Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard yesterday on October 10.
Faced with a dwindling fleet of historic Salcombe Yawls, the Harbour Board helped to upgrade an existing pontoon facility.
The upgrade meant an Aqua Dock system could be attached, allowing the Yawls to be stored afloat and making them more accessible.
This has restored enthusiasm for these unique sailing vessels and revived weekly racing events.
The term Salcombe Yawl refers to a small sailing dinghy restricted class native to Salcombe, and also to the traditional sailing vessel from the area upon which that class was based, with a 200-year history.